‘Not a Question of Who’s Lying Here’: Ravi Shastri Says Kohli-BCCI Saga Could’ve Been Handled Better

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has opened up on the change in leadership in Team India. A couple of weeks ago, the selectors made a massive decision by sacking Virat Kohli as the ODI captain and naming Rohit Sharma his successor. The former, who stepped down as the T20I skipper after the 20-over World Cup last month, will continue to lead the Test team.

Following this development, it was Kohli’s presser that sparked some controversy. He claimed to have no prior communication with the board before getting removed from his post. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that he had personally told Virat not to give up the T20I captaincy.

>ALSO READ | ‘It’s Absolutely Nonsense, Throw it Into Bin’-Ravi Shastri’s Take On Conflict of Interest

Advertisement

Amid the ongoing row, the former coach has given his opinion. Speaking with The Indian Express, Shastri said good communication was needed on the matter.

“I have been part of this system for many years, I was part of this team for the past seven years. With good communication, this can be handled much, much better, instead of it being out in the public domain," Shastri told Indian Express.

“Virat has given his side of the story, it needs the president of the board to come and give his side of the story, or give some clarification on whatever has happened. That is all.

“It is not a question of who is lying here. The question is what is the truth. You want to know the truth, which can only come with dialogue and communication. Nothing else," he said.

“One person is going to sit on one side and say something. Other person is going to sit on the other side and say something. There has to be some clarity and you need dialogue from both sides, not one side," he added.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | At ’83’ Special Screening, World Cup Squad Breaks Down Remembering Yashpal Sharma

The noted commentator added that once Kohli had decided he did not want to continue as T20I captain, there could have been only one leader for the two white-ball formats, where Rohit Sharma has now taken over.

“You should have one captain for white-ball cricket. Rohit Sharma is the T20 captain, so he should be the white-ball captain as well," Shastri said.

Advertisement

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here