'Not a Single South African Test Batter Averages 40, In My Time There Were Four Averaging 50'-Graeme Smith

These are not great times if you are a South African cricket fan as the team has reached a new low after they were knocked out from the first round itself from none other than Netherlands in the most demoralising manner at the T20 World Cup. Chasing a modest target 159, Proteas displayed their worst batting performance, losing the match by 13 runs which meant Pakistan and Bangladesh were suddenly in contention.

The manner was disappointing as the group stage match had become a virtual quarter-final owing to the mathamatical permutations and combinations.

Speaking on the recent decline, SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith said a sub par domestic level competition could be the reason behind it. He explained how an average domestic league meant the gulf is too much to bridge when it comes to international level match.

“South Africa is still producing talent, but unfortunately hasn’t translated into success. The leadership at the top of the game certainly has to be stronger. The product has to be stronger. If your domestic product is weak then the gap between your domestic talent and international requirement just grows," he told News 18 Cricketnext’s Youtube channel.

As Commissioner of the newest T20 league in town—SA20, Smith would not only like to make the tournament world class, but would also like to use this to maximise benefits for domestic talent. He cited how not a single SA Test batter averages 40 currently before citing how four of the batters of his era averaged 50!

“I look at South Africa’s Test batting line up and not one is averaging 40. When I played we had close to four averaging 50."

Furthermore, he cited the example of BCCI which had so many talent available that it can field two separate teams.

“One thing that we want to make sure…that like India, they have so much talent…you are putting out two squads of serious quality there. But look at the performances and the type of players there. I mean if we can give the selectors of South African team 25 to 40 players of serious quality, then it’s a gamechanger."

