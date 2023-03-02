'Not Convinced Shreyas Iyer is a Good Player of Spin Bowling', Says Former Australia Skipper Ian Chappell

Australia have made a steady start to the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in India as they managed to establish a lead on the second day of the match.

Australia wrapped up India for a paltry 109 runs as Matthew Kuhnemann scalped five wickets of the home side.

Shreyas Iyer was sent back to the pavilion for a duck off the second delivery he faced and it was spinner Kuhnemann, who dismissed the Indian batter.

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappel opined that though some say Iyer is a very good player of spin, he wasn’t convinced about the Indian’s ability to play balls that turn with conviction.

“I keep hearing that Shreyas Iyer is a very good player of spin bowling, but I haven’t seen it yet, and I’m not convinced that he is. To me, he is a bit of a panicker," Chappell said opined.

“There are some players in the Indian side that haven’t convinced me that they’re good players of spin bowling. I thought that the Australians spooked India early on. A couple of things happened with the pitch. The Australian spinners bowled very accurately. But what we saw was Australian-type batting from the Indians."

“When Australia batted, particularly Usman Khawaja, he was very good. Marnus Labuschagne had a good partnership with him. There was more of the Rohit Sharma batting when he got the century in Australia’s innings. To me, it was Australia who outplayed India and definitely deserved to have the lead," Chappel opined.

There were no big scores in the innings for India as Virat Kohli’s 22 turned out to be the side’s highest score on the first day of the Indore Test. Shubman Gill opened the innings well, but was bundled out for 21 runs. Rohit Sharma, Srikar Bharath, Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav were the other Indians that made double digit runs.

At the end of day 1 of the test, Australia had notched up a 47-run lead over the hosts as the visiting Aussies navigated their way to a steady 156 for the loss of four wickets. Opener Usman Khwaja made an important 60-run contribution for the cause of his team on the opening day.

Australian middle-order batsmen Peter Handscomb and Cameroon Green were at the crease as the umpire picked the bails off on Wednesday.

