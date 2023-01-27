Former India opener Wasim Jaffer talked highly of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pointed out that things didn’t turn in his favour last year due to limited opportunities but he continues to fight back and performed consistently well in the last few series. Kuldeep, who was a bit out of favour in the Indian team for a couple of years after the 2019 ODI World Cup, bounced back with an impressive show in the IPL 2022 with his new franchise Delhi Capitals.

Jaffer suggested that the wrist spinners tend to produce good performances when they bowl with a good rhythm and Kuldeep has done phenomenally well in the last two series by taking wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.

“It happens with wrist spinners. When their form is good, when the ball comes out of their hands well, they take wickets. He has proved in the last two series by taking big wickets and giving breakthroughs at critical stages. So, he has that potential," Jaffer told ESPNcrincinfo.

The veteran opener also pointed out that the emergence of Axar Patel put Kuldeep on the bench but his absence in the last couple of series worked well for the chinaman bowler.

“He wasn’t given the chance earlier. Since Axar Patel isn’t there, the management has given him a consistent run. He plays a match, gets dropped, returns, performs, and gets axed again. So, it’s not easy for any player," Jaffer added.

He further backed him to do well in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand and then get a place in the playing XI for the Test series against Australia.

“But he has shown remarkable consistency and I won’t be surprised if he does well in this series. I expect him to get a chance against Australia as well," said Jaffer.

Talking about the pace attack, Jaffer feels that Arshdeep Singh will regain his form in the New Zealand T20Is after a below-par showing against Sri Lanka.

“All three bowlers played in the last T20I series and did well. Arshdeep Singh has been slightly out of form, but I am sure that the way he bowls, he will bounce back in this series. If he is not there, we might get an inexperienced bowling unit, given both Mavi and Malik haven’t played a lot of games," Jaffer added.

