Not Every Day Do You Meet a 'Brother in Arms': Sachin Tendulkar Catches Up With British Musician Mark Knopfler

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar meets legendary British musician Mark Freuder Knopfler in the UK. Tendulkar, who is currently on a vacation with his wife Anjali, met the veteran guitarist at a restaurant.

The Master Blaster took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of his meeting with Knopfler.

“In this wonderful ‘Walk of life’, not every day do you meet a ‘Brother in arms’ who’s also the ‘Sultan of Swing’. With great food & lovely conversation, this evening was truly a ‘Ticket to Heaven’. But hey Mark, ‘When it comes to you’, no trip is ever ‘So Far Away’!," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

The two legends of their field share great camaraderie as they exchanged the bat and guitar way back in 2005 when Knopfler visited Mumbai.

Earlier, Tendulkar met Knopfler way back in 2019 when they had breakfast and

“It was, as always, such a joy to meet @MarkKnopfler for breakfast and chat about music, sports and life! A great musician, human being and truly the Sultan of Swing," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Tendulkar recently spent time with his former opening partner and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on his 50th birthday in the UK.

As the BCCI president turned 50 on Friday, his “opening partner" opened up with PTI, sharing many insights into their friendship and how he looked at Ganguly as a future captain when he himself was leading India.

Ask him how much freedom Ganguly gave his players during his near five-year tenure as skipper, Tendulkar was effusive in his praise.

“Sourav was a great captain. He knew how to maintain a balance - between giving freedom to the players and giving them certain responsibilities," Tendulkar told PTI in an interview.

“When he took over, Indian cricket was in a transition phase. We needed the next bunch of players who could set a platform for propelling India forward," he added.

