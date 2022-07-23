'Not Fair, Premature': Former India Cricketer Against Dropping Out-of-form Virat Kohli From India Squad

India batter Virat Kohli is going through a major dip in form and for some time now which has raised concerns with the 2022 T20 World Cup just a few months away now. While he’s been getting starts, hitting a couple of confident boundaries but Kohli has been finding new ways to get out.

It’s nearly three years since Kohli last scored a century in any format now but the star batter continues to be backed by his teammates and former cricketers.

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar says the calls for dropping Kohli from the team altogether are premature and unfair.

“I am sure there’s a little bit of worry. There’s a lot of talk about ‘Virat Kohli ko replace karlein’, I think it’s not fair," Agarkar said on FanCode.

What has added to Kohli’s woes is the fact that other players have put up eye-catching performances. However, Agarkar feels that in Australia, where the T20 WC will be held in October-November, India need someone of Kohli’s experience who knows how to deal with pressure situations.

“No doubt that, that’s why I am saying it’s premature (calls for Kohli to be dropped). He is not getting runs, a few other players are performing, but come the World Cup in Australia, if India are two down, you want Virat Kohli in form, but you want a Virat Kohli batting there. Because he knows how to bat under pressure in the big stages," Agarkar said.

Agarkar hopeful that soon enough, Kohli will return to his old self.

“He is getting starts. At the moment, he is finding new ways to get out. He knows how to score runs. At the moment, he is going through a lean patch which is the fact of life for every great player. Hopefully, for India’s sake, he gets back to form soon as there is a 50-over World Cup next year," he said,

He further added that the emergence of promising young talent doesn’t mean that Kohli’s spot in the team should be questioned.

“We have got some excellent young players who are doing well but that doesn’t mean you have to suddenly start questioning Virat Kohli. In World Cups, you need top players, you need experience. Hopefully, before that, he will get some runs. Once the confidence is there, he will find the Australian conditions the best to bat," Agarkar said.

