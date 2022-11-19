'Not For Me': Aakash Chopra Responds to Fan Who Asks Him to Apply For BCCI Selector's Position

The Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took a big call on Friday as they fired the Chetan Sharma-led selections committee and invited new applications for the position of national selectors. The cricket board decided to sack them after India’s failure in ICC tournaments during their tenure. India failed to win the final of the World Test Championship and it followed it up with a debacle in 2021 T20 World Cup where they failed to reach the semifinal. The final nail in the coffin was the recently concluded T20 World Cup where India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat to England in the semifinals. Chetan and other selectors came under the scanners several times for the team selections.

Chetan (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times.

The fans were impressed with BCCI’s decision as some of them put out their feelings on Twitter.

One cricket fan asked former India opener Aakash Chopra whether he is interested in applying for the position.

“@cricketaakash. You can apply.. All the points that you keep mentioning and sharing in #AakashVani you can implement and help in selecting a better team," the fan tweeted.

Chopra responded to the fan and said that he will not look for it at this point of time.

“It will be an honour to get this responsibility someday. But not right now. Not for me," Chopra replied.

Meanwhile, applications to fill the five posts should be submitted by 1800 hrs IST on November 28, 2022.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men)," Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI informed in a release.

The release said that candidates who wish to apply for the said positions need to fulfill certain criteria for their applications to be considered.

The applicants should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 40 First-Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First-Class matches.

The applicant should have retired from the game at least five years ago. “No person, who has been a member of any cricket committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years, shall be eligible to be a member of the men’s selection committee," the release added.

