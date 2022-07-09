'Not Ideal to Have 7 Different Captains But...': Sourav Ganguly Opens up on Continuous Change of Captains

Ever since Virat Kohli left the post of captaincy across T20Is and Test, Team India is witnessing a musical chair around Team India’s leadership. Rohit Sharma was named Kohli’s successor but on most occasions, either injuries have kept him away from the action or he has been rested by the BCCI.

In the past 10 months, India have been represented by the likes of Kohli, Rohit, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, and Hardik Pandya. The latest addition to this list is Shikhar Dhawan who will captain the team in the upcoming West Indies ODIs.

Assigning multiple leaders to the Indian team has also led to trolling of the BCCI on social media. Meanwhile, board president and former captain Sourav Ganguly opened up on the ongoing chain of events.

In a conversation with news agency PTI, he admitted that having seven captains in as many months ‘isn’t ideal’ but cited the ‘unavoidable’ situations as the major reason. He also underlined the workload management of players as the team follows a hectic cricketing schedule.

“I fully agree that it is not ideal to have seven different captains in such a short span of time but it has happened because of an unavoidable situation. Like Rohit was all set to lead in South Africa in white-ball but before the tour, got injured. So we had KL (Rahul) leading in ODIs and then for this recent SA home series, KL got injured one day before the series would start," Ganguly told PTI.

“In England, Rohit was playing the warm-up game when he had Covid-19. No one is at fault for these situations. The calendar is such that we have had to give players breaks and then there have been injuries and we need to factor in workload management also. You got to feel for head coach Rahul (Dravid) as in every series, due to unavoidable circumstances, we have had new captains," he added.

Ganguly further spoke shared his opinion on BCCI’s mega sale of the IPL media rights. The Indian cricket board sold them for a whopping amount of ₹48,390 crore.

“Not at all. On the contrary, I would say that the pool of talent in Indian cricket will only increase with the passage of time and IPL has shown us the depth of talent we have in this country. You look at the two Indian teams (white and red ball) and kind of players we have been producing over the years," said the former India captain.

(With PTI Inputs)

