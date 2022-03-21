'Not Important Where You Play, It's Important How You Play': Jaffer on KKR Captain's Batting Position in IPL 2022

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is around the corner, and cricket fans are waiting for their favourite teams getting into action. As far as Kolkata Knight Riders is concerned, the franchise made a big buy in the form of Shreyas Iyer, spending a whopping Rs. 12.25 crore at the mega auctions. The batter will lead the KKR squad in the upcoming season of IPL.

Iyer has been on a roll, following his consistent performances in the recent T20I assignment against Sri Lanka. He stayed unbeaten across the three T20 Internationals, scoring three consecutive fifties to take home the Player of the Series award in India’s 3-0 win. His love for the number 3 slot is known to all but he is also “flexible" when it comes to batting at a tweaked spot.

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t See Them Compromising Their Spots’: Aakash Chopra Predicts Batting Positions of Star IND Batters in IPL

Advertisement

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer in a discussion with ESPNCricinfo, weighed in on the dilemma and said Iyer’s batting intent will matter more than the position at which he plays in IPL 2022.

“I don’t think the franchises will agree to let players bat lower down as the role is for India. Shreyas Iyer even said that day that he likes to bat at No.3. I think it’s not important where you play, it’s important how you play. So, if he is batting at No.3 and scoring runs, I think the selectors and the management will be happy," Jaffer said in a discussion on ESPNCricinfo.

Iyer will captain the franchise after representing Delhi Capitals for seven years. In the 7-year journey, DC reached its first IPL final in 2020, under Iyer’s leadership, however, they lost to Chennai Super Kings. KKR, who are two-time champions, will take on CSK in the IPL opener on March 26.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here