'Not Sachin Tendulkar, Not Virat Kohli, But MS Dhoni Inspire New Team India'-Former Pakistan Skipper

India were not at their best but Suryakumar Yadav was, his 26-ball 68 paving the way for the defending champions’ 40-run victory over Hong Kong and entry into the Super 4 of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday. Suryakumar’s scintillating knock lifted a sedate India to 192 for two, the Mumbaikar easily overshadowing Virat Kohli’s fluent half-century after Hong Kong opted to bowl first.

Hong Kong were off to a good start with the bat, but the 193-run target proved to be too much for them, ending at 152 for five in the stipulated 20 overs. Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage while Kohli made an unbeaten 59 from 44 balls, his first international fifty in more than six months, as India amassed 78 runs in the final five overs.

Unlike other batters who took their time, Sky went after the bowler right from the word get go, triggering former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif to note that some of the Indian batters are fans of MS Dhoni and not the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli who would take their time and go after the bowlers in the latter stages of the gameplay.

“The game has changed. There was a time when players used to follow Tendulkar, Sehwag, Virat Kohli even. They would want to break their records. But in this team, there are 3-4 players who don’t follow their breed. Yes, there’s respect, but they follow MS Dhoni. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, even Deepak Hooda plays like him," Latif noted on his official YouTube channel after India’s win.

“From Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, players are now following MS Dhoni. The way he played and the way he used to take on the game.. the top-3 may not be at their best but the next three are really firing down the order. Suryakumar Yadav is not getting the opportunity at no.3 but he can perform at any number," said the former Pakistan star.

