'Not Sure I've Seen a Better White-ball Cricketer Ever': Ricky Ponting Hails Virat Kohli

Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting heaped huge praise on Indian batting maverick Virat Kohli and called him the best white-ball cricketer he has ever seen. Kohli is one of the biggest names in world cricket at the moment as he has been scoring consistently in all three formats of the game in the past decade. With 71 international centuries, Kohli is tied with Ponting and just behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar (100) in the tally of most tons in international cricket across formats.

During the warm-up match between India and Australia, Ponting hailed Kohli in the commentary box and said that his records in ODI cricket are unbelievable.

“He has led his team really well. The win in Australia in the Test series in Australia is amazing. Not sure I’ve seen a better white-ball cricketer ever. What he does in One-Day International cricket is unbelievable. His records are amazing," said Ponting from the commentary box.

Meanwhile, the former India captain failed to score big in the first warm-up match of the T20 WC. Kohli was delightful in his 13-ball 19 before top-edging a pull to the fine leg off Mitchell Starc, however, India won the match by 6 runs in Brisbane to kickstart their preparations for the mega ICC event.

Recently, he became the first Indian batter to breach the 11,000 runs mark in T20 cricket. He is the fourth batter in world cricket to achieve the massive feat as West Indies legend Chris Gayle is at the top of the tally followed by Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik.

Kohli went through a lean patch with the bat for a long time, however, he ended his century drought earlier this year in Asia Cup 2022. He slammed his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan and ended up as India’s leading run-getter in the multi-nation tournament.

He also scored crucial runs against Australia and South Africa in the T20Is ahead of the T20 World Cup to silence his critics. The upcoming T20 World Cup will be very crucial for the 33-year-old as India might bring some fresh faces to the T20I set-up after the event.

