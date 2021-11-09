India’s campaign in the 2021 T20 World Cup came to an end on Monday with a 9-wicket consolation win over Namibia. It was the first time since the 2012 T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue failed to reach the knockout stage of an ICC event.

Virat Kohli and Co. miss out on the semifinals spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup after a horror start to the campaign with back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. India bounced back in the tournament with back-to-back massive wins over Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late for them as New Zealand sealed a place in the semis with four wins out of five matches. While Pakistan remained the only team to remain unbeaten in the Super 12 stage.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

Kohli, who led the Indian team for the last time in the T20I format, posted a heartfelt note for the fans on his social media profile and said no one is more disappointed than us as a side.

“Together as one, we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately, we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side. The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all. We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind," Kohli posted on Instagram.

Flamboyant opener KL Rahul gave a shout-out to Kohli to lead India by an example and further said it was not an ideal World Cup for India but they learn and grow from it.

“Not the ideal World Cup result for us, but we learn and grow. Grateful to all our fans for the love and support. Thank you to our coaches for helping us grow as cricketers. A big shout-out to @virat.kohli for being a leader who led by example and for everything you have done for us," Rahul posted.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya assured the fans that the team will work twice hard to repay the faith and support of fans.

>Indian Players are Mentally And Physically Drained: Ravi Shastri on Bubble Fatigue

Advertisement

“This wasn’t how we wanted our World Cup campaign to go. We fell short but we will work twice as hard to repay the faith and support shown to us by our fans. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on at the stadiums and everyone back home," Hardik wrote.

With the 2021 T20 World Cup, Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar’s tenure as India’s coaching staff came to an end. Rahul Dravid will take over the coaching responsibility of the senior team from the New Zealand tour.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here