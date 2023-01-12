'Not Thinking About India Comeback': Prithvi Shaw's Prime Goal is to 'Win Ranji Trophy' For Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw’s 379 against Assam in the Ranji Trophy fixture on Wednesday wasn’t just a batting record in domestic cricket. It was also the loudest bang on the selector’s door after being overlooked for more than a year now. The Mumbai batter has been scoring decently in the past couple of domestic seasons but is yet to find the key to his return to the Indian dressing room. However, the youngster isn’t bothered about the call-up, instead, he wishes to focus on bringing back the Ranji Trophy to Mumbai’s cabinet.

Shaw’s rollicking show comes a few weeks before the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home which will decide India’s fate whether they make the World Test Championship final or not. However, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Abhimanyu Easwaran ahead of him in the Test pecking order, the the youngster might find it difficult to make the cut.

Speaking with news agency PTI, Shaw said he likes to be in the present and do what is under his control.

“I am not even thinking if someone is going to call me to the Indian team. I am just trying to do my things right which I can and not to think too far ahead. I am a person who loves to live one day at a time. I have to make my today right. I am playing for Mumbai and the goal is to win Ranji Trophy," Prithvi was quoted as saying.

He has got thousands of congratulatory messages on all his accounts including some personal ones. “Lot of people have praised and expectations are high. I hope I have made them happy," Shaw said.

Prithvi scored 379 runs off just 383 deliveries, with the help of four sixes and 49 fours before getting trapped in front by all-rounder Riyan Parag. With this feat, he became the second-highest individual scorer in Indian First-Class cricket history after the legendary B.B. Nimbalkar. He has also shattered the record of Sanjay Manjrekar for the highest individual score for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy as well.

