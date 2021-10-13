Not Virat Kohli, But This Australian is Mohammad Azharuddin’s Favourite Cricketer

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin recently had an interactive session with his followers on the microblogging site Twitter. On Tuesday, Azharuddin shared a post with his fans urging them to ask him anything about fielding by using the hashtag #AskAzhar. “Ask me anything about my favourite topic – Fielding. Sitting idle for the next hour," he tweeted from his official handle.

During his chat session, Azharuddin revealed several interesting things about himself — from his favourite cricketer to the greatest Indian batters in history in all formats. And, for the record, former Australian skipper Steve Smith is Azharuddin’s favourite cricket, not Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

Azharuddin also named his five best fielders in modern-day cricket and interestingly there were just two Indian cricketers in that list – Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

Other than the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) duo, he also picked former Australian vice-captain David Warner, England all-rounder Ben Stokes and swashbuckling Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell among his favourite fielders.

When Azharuddin was asked the same question again,rather than giving the same answer, the ace cricketer decided to name his five best fielders of all time – Jonty Rhodes, Mark Waugh, Vivian Richards, Roger Harper and Ricky Ponting.

According to Azharuddin, veteran batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag and the run-machine Virat Kohli are the three greatest India players in the history of the game across the format.

The ace batter also reckoned that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill could be the next big thing in the Indian cricket.

A fan also asked Azharuddin during their Q & A session to pick his favourite knock between his 192 at Eden Park, Auckland and179 against England at Manchester.

Responding to the tweet, he simply wrote, “192 Eden park Auckland."

Azharuddin is counted as one of the leading cricketers from his time. He has represented India in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here