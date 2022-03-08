Not Warne(d) of His Arrival, Not Warne(d) of His Departure

Both on debut and in death, there was an aura of sudden and a sense of shock. How could he make it turn that much and how could he depart so soon?

I am lost for words, but I will try and find a thousand odd ones for this article.

And I don’t think I will find those right words, certainly not enough to capture the lifetime of the cricketing connoisseur, or to describe the poetry in motion of this talismanic tweaker or touch on this Victorian’s vices, both on and off the field. There are other innings he played as well, there is the commentator connoisseur, not quite Benaud, but just as sagacious, and then that nearly England coach that he could have been.

Ahh Benaud! There was a drought and a dearth in the spin department in Australia, in fact many saw leg spin as a dying art. Abdul Qadir kept the coals warm, but there was the missing oomph that was needed.

Advertisement

So, enter a regular a podgy lad from Upper Ferntree Gully in Victoria, wavy blonde hair, jewelry adornments, cheekiness from the yap and the trap. To batsman, he laid out the sledges and got the edges. As Nasser Hussain, his competitor turned colleagued writes, “on the sledging. It was like having your own part in the theatre."

But where does one start with Warne? Because everyone has their own Warne story? That Gatting Ball in 1993, or the Strauss Ball in 2005, or the promised land of 700? World Cup Win in 99, and missing out in 2003 because of his own neglect? It’s the conundrum of not being able to write when there is so much to write, because the fear of doing injustice to the legacy of the stalwart. Prose doesn’t do justice to pantheon immortals. Their magic isn’t defined by words, you lived it, watched it, studied it, and absorbed it. And yet in the wise words of the Bee Gees, “words are all I have".

He made his debut in 1992, along with Ravi Shastri. A loyal Victorian getting his baggy green at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Cricket’s sadism can be funny. But he only announced his career to the world in 1993 and in the words of his own autobiography, “ended Mike Gatting’s career". Ravi Shastri was his first wicket, but Mike Gatting was the birth of a phenomenal career. His first ball in England, and in the words of Bill Ricquier (a sagacious friend and someone who Shashi Tharoor regarded as the finest cricket writer) describes that ball “as bowled to an indelibly, eternally, bemused Mike Gatting at Old Trafford in 1993".

Advertisement

In one fell swoop, it was Ashes to Crashes, for Warnie and Gatting respectively. It’s remarkable, how a former England skipper is best remembered for something back then he hoped he wouldn’t be remembered by. But that’s the magic of Warnie, where something as innocuous as a first delivery in a lengthy series can remembered for posterity. Ask Gatting today, and he himself will tell you, while it was his career nadir, that ball had to be bowled. The juxtaposition of this sport at times lies in the birth of a new career and the death of a fading one. That ball was so redolent of Warnie’s career. It was capricious, it was magical, it turned, it moved, it bamboozled but it left us all in awe. Perhaps Gatting’s only magical wish, was it wasn’t bowled to him, or perhaps even against England at all.

Advertisement

As I said, everyone has a Warnie story and I had mine. I was a rookie reporter, covering the maiden IPL edition in 2008. No one back then could fathom what the IPL would become. The headlines were the glitz and the glamor, the triumvirate of Ganguly, Dravid and Tendulkar, perhaps younger stars like Kohli. Yet it was a “foreign player", the veteran in Warne, who had retired and yet he hadn’t as he was so full of life. Captaining a city from a state not seen as central to Indian cricket stardom or success. But Warne was the adopted son, he was Royal in his own right and Rajasthan agreed. His spinning prowess was known to all, but captaincy sagacity, hadn’t been fully witnessed. How could it have? He had played under Allan Border, Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh and his mate, Ricky Ponting. That’s a hard list to dislodge and he thought enough for the side when bowling, didn’t need the additional feather in his cap with captaincy. He won the maiden IPL with a modest but hard-working team, and earned the sobriquet of “the greatest captain Australia never had"

Advertisement

During the same tournament, there was an unusual press conference. This wasn’t related to cricket and yet had cricket written all over it, as Warne was the brand ambassador of a hair transplant company. I was twenty, so I was brazen and instead directed my question to the CEO of the company and asked, “what’s wrong with baldness, it’s natural and natural course of aging"? Warne grabs the microphone and cheekily quips, “excuse me sir, Bruce Willis looks good bald, I don’t"!

Advertisement

Alas, how right he was, even on non-cricket matters. As I said, I was twenty then with a full head of hair like a green tinge wicket with barely any bald spots. In my early thirties, I am clinging on to every strand for dear life.

Like his spin, like his statements – full of cheek. When addressed as “Mr. Warne" by the paparazzi, his riposte would be “Mr. Warne is my dad, I am Shane".

And that was Warne in a nutshell, the juxtaposition of being both a superstar and not super serious. He was both larrikin in his demeanor and yet legend in his accomplishments. He sledged but he smiled, like the batting tail that he was a regular part of; his tongue did wag from time to time, but it would never scar beyond a point. He was a fierce competitor, and yet a worthy companion. Ask Kevin Pietersen who saw him as both in Hampshire and in the 2005 Ashes series.

I said wrote this of Sir Alex Ferguson, when he retired from Manchester United, “to put it brutally, he was an awfully hard man to like if you weren’t a United fan". One would think the rivalry and the obsession of greatness would bring the fiercest streak out in someone. Merv Hughes once said, he didn’t want to get to know any of his opponents, for fear of “going soft on them".

But Warnie was far from that. Sachin Tendulkar, who in his own words “haunted him" with that Desert Storm onslaught in Sharjah in 1998, was one of his closest mates. Sachin even reminded him facetiously, that as a friend he should have been allowed to win when Mumbai Indians lost to the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur during the first season.

Perhaps it was the humility of his roots from a Melbourne suburb, the Australian way of competitor but mateship, and in some strange ways, the incredulity of his own achievements that kept him grounded.

As Bill Ricquier writes “he wasn’t just a magician; he was the master of ceremonies. When he was bowling the twenty-two yards was his stage. The batsman was making an unwelcome guest appearance, often tolerated for the maestro’s amusement but for no longer than necessary."

There was Benaud, but the Australia writer Gideon Haigh speaks of a time in Australia when spinners were seen as placeholders for fast bowlers. It was only during one tour in 1977/78, when Haigh was mesmerized as Bedi, Chandra and Prasanna bowled. To Australians and Victorians, it was Chandra’s crafty wristwork in 12 for 104 at the MCG, that both secured India’s first win in Australia in 1978 and brought back an appreciation for the craft in a land that sung paeans of Lillee and Thomson.

That’s why Jarrod Kimber rightly asks “how did a spinner become the rockstar of cricket? And leg spin, a near dead art". But it was both his turn and temperament, that larger than life attitude with his larger-than-life records. Had Stuart Macgill been born in a different era, he may have had Warne’s records, but he wouldn’t be Warne.

Warne, they say revived the dying art of leg spin, but sadly, the medical staff weren’t able to revive him. A bit of all of us died with him that day. Much like his 99 against New Zealand, it was cruel and agonizing and brought to an abrupt end after entertaining us all.

I can’t write this article for fun, so I will write for pun. Warne flummoxed many a batsman with his googlies and Bowled us all over with his leg breaks. At times he was flippant, but accurate on his flippers. His sudden Dismissal from this world, leaves us all feeling Stumped! We’ll never Run Out of things to say about Shane Warne, but alas he ran out on us too soon. Warnie’s last innings without warning and Declared a close, too early!

Warnie won’t be around to celebrate in 2023, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Ball of The Century", but such was the guile, the genius, the grit in the delivery, that it will be spoken about for close to a century.

His accolades show us that he was a cricketing immortal, but yet his abrupt departure shows us he was a mortal like the rest of us. Men die, their legacies live on.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here