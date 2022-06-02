'Nothing Better in Sport': Sourav Ganguly Impressed as James Anderson Strikes With The New Ball

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was impressed with James Anderson who struck twice in the morning session of first Test between England and New Zealand that got underway at Lord’s today. Ganguly tweeted a video of Anderson bowling a swinging delivery that took the edge of New Zealand opener Tom Latham’s bat before being caught brilliantly by Jonny Bairstow in the slip cordon.

“How fresh this is. Red ball swinging start of a test match, nothing better in sport with cricket in whites ..morning of a test," Ganguly tweeted.

India are also set to tour England next month when they will play one Test followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs. Aside from these, the tourists will also play three warm up matches including two T20s.

Anderson and Stuart Broad returned to England playing XI after being dropped for the West Indies tour earlier this year. The duo was dropped after England’s disastrous Ashes tour of Australia as they lost 0-4.

They also lost the Test series in West Indies following which Joe Root stepped down as the captain with Ben Stokes succeeding him into the role. Brendon McCullum was later named as their red-ball coach.

Stokes and McCullum’s first assignment is a three-match Test series against New Zealand at home. “It has been a really good couple of days leading up to the Test and everyone is excited as we always are for the start of a summer. I don’t think being a captain is too much different, just that you got to make a few more decisions in the middle," Stokes said during the toss.

England gave debut to right-arm pacer Matty Potts who made a superb start to his Test career by taking three wickets in the morning session of play to leave New Zealand in deep trouble at 39/6 in 24 overs.

