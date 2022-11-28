Nothing is Changing! Former Pakistan Batter Criticises 'No Venom in India's Bowling'

Indian men’s cricket team’s bowling has been a point of concern since the 2022 Asia Cup in UAE as defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka prompted them to fail to qualify for the semi-finals.

It was much the same in the recently conlcuded T20 World Cup in Australia, as even though India qualified for the semi-finals, they were humbled by England with a comprehensive 10-wicket loss.

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt, on his Youtube channel, questioned India’s pacers.

“India seriously have to think about it - whether they want to bring in their fast bowlers and use them or stick to the medium pacers. Why don’t you give chances to pacers who have speed and let them gain experience?

“When you are playing with that tried and tested 130 kph bowlers, it looks like nothing is changing," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

He said that the Indian bowlers, who are playing in the New Zealand series, “lacked venom" and apart from Umran Malik, no other bowler can pose a threat to Kiwi batters.

“There is no venom in Team India’s bowling that can threaten New Zealand. Umran Malik bowled with pace. The runs he conceded was because of his speed, but he took wickets. Except the last 2-3 overs, he was not as expensive as the others. The rest of the bowling looks pretty average on a good batting track. On a good pitch, the strength of India’s bowling is very limited.

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif too had drawn attension to the ‘problem’.

“If batters score 375-370, then India win the game. But if they score between 280 and 310-320, then things become difficult. They need to think seriously on all those lines," Kaif told Prime Video.

“The main problem is bowling. If you see Shardul (Thakur) isn’t playing the 2nd ODI, you’ve sent (Mohammed) Siraj home, he could have played in the ODIs.

“Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar not in the squad, I have no clue. He’s a good bowler, but he is not part of the squad. In the search for new players, we are losing out on the old ones. There’s a saying: in search of diamonds, we lost the gold.

“You had good players in the squad so this shouldn’t be the case. If you’re backing someone, please do it nicely. The preparation starts from here, there’s no time for experiments. The months will pass away and suddenly you’ll find yourself approaching the World Cup. So you decide on the players and keep backing them," he added.

