‘Nothing like an IPL birthday’: Pat Cummins after KKR teammates smash him with cake

Australian pacer Pat Cummins celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, May 8. Pat, who is currently in India for IPL 2022, celebrated the special day with his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates. The Kolkata-based franchise posted a video of the celebrations on Instagram where the Aussie speedster can be seen accepting greetings before cutting the cake, with other KKR players singing the birthday song for him. “Nothing like an IPL birthday," Pat said after getting smashed with cake.

“Happy birthday, Pat!" read the caption shared along with the video on Instagram

Pat was re-signed by Kolkata after being released ahead of the IPL mega auction earlier this year. The pacer, however, has failed to be on the top of his game this season. In the four matches that he featured in, Pat has picked only four wickets while leaking runs at an economy rate of 12 runs per over.

Meanwhile, Kolkata’s chances of a playoff qualification became bleaker with its 75-defeat at hands of Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. Opting to bowl first,

KKR got off to a good start with the run-out of KL Rahul in the first over. However, a 71-run partnership between Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda shifted the momentum back to the Lucknow side and the team finished the innings with 176 on the board, riding on a quickfire 28 by Marcus Stoinis.

Kolkata’s reply was marred with yet another batting collapse as it lost four wickets at just 25 runs. The early damage soon became irreparable and Kolkata kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The team was eventually bowled out for 101 in the 15th over, 45 of which came off Andre Russels’s bat. Pacer Mohsin Khan impressed with a great spell of three overs where he gave just 6 runs while picking the wicket of opener Baba Indrajith.

With only four wins from their 11 matches, Kolkata is currently placed at number 9 on the points table. The two-time IPL winners are virtually out of the playoff race and would need some magic to finish in the top four of the points table.

KKR is now set to face Mumbai Indians at Dr DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

