Nowadays People are So Worthless, Nobody Cares about Your Existence: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Wife in Cryptic Post on Instagram

Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not been having the best couple of games for India recently, considering the fact that he has leaked runs in crucial overs that have gone onto cost India the match.

With Bhuvneshwar conceding expensive overs in the death, India lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Even in the 1st T20I of the three-match series against Australia, Bhuvneshwar went for 16 runs in the 19th over as India lost the encounter by 4 wickets.

Criticism and social media trolling followed for the right-arm swing bowler, with many questioning his place in the side.

On Thursday, Bhuvneshwar’s wife Nupur Nagar, took to social media to post a cryptic message.

She posted on Instagram stories -

“Nowadays people are so worthless, that they have nothing better to do and have so much time to spread hate and envy… My advise to all those is nobody is affected by your words or care about your existence. So spend that time in making yourself better, though there is very less scope for that!!"

Former players and experts have weighed in on Bhuvneshwar’s form, with Matthew Hayden saying that the pacer can be effective in the death overs.

“I disagree with that, I think he can and has been a very good finisher. I think that’s his role, I mean, obviously, his role is to take wickets up front but if your skipper wants an over or two from you at the end, then he can do that," Hayden said on Star Sports.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar though is concerned about Bhuvneshwar’s form, with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.

“Somebody like a Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going for runs every single time, when he is expected.. in 18 deliveries he has bowled in three matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and now Australia, he has given away 49 runs. It is almost three runs per ball. Somebody with his experience and calibre, you expect he will give 35-36 runs in those 18 deliveries. That really is an area of concern," Gavaskar said.

Bhuvneshwar may have a chance to redeem his reputation, with rumours of him being replaced by the returning Jasprit Bumrah, in the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur on Friday.

