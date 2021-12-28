NP-U19 vs KUW-U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match, December 28, 11:00 am IST

>NP-U19 vs KUW-U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match between Nepal U19 and Kuwait U19: In the upcoming Group B contest of the U19 Asia Cup 2021/22, we have Nepal U19 squaring off against Kuwait U19. The match will be conducted at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai at 11:00 am IST on December 28, Tuesday.

Nepal U19 and Kuwait U19 are yet to secure a victory in the 50-over competition. Both the teams have lost their first two games and will aim to put an end to their losing streak on Tuesday. Nepal are occupying the second-last place in the Group B points table.

They lost their first game to Bangladesh as they ended up with only 143 runs while chasing 297. In their second encounter, Nepal suffered a 60-run defeat against Sri Lanka.

Kuwait are reeling at the last place in the points table. Kuwait lost their first game to Sri Lanka by 274 runs as they could score only 49 runs in their first match. The team was no better in their second match also as they scored 69 runs against Bangladesh to lose by 222 runs.

Ahead of the match between Nepal U19 and Kuwait U19; here is everything you need to know:

>NP-U19 vs KUW-U-19 Telecast

Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19 game will not be televised in India.

>NP-U19 vs KUW-U-19 Live Streaming

The match between Nepal U19 and Kuwait U19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>NP-U19 vs KUW-U-19 Match Details

Nepal U19 will face Kuwait U19 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai at 11:00 am IST on December 28, Tuesday.

>NP-U19 vs KUW-U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Abdul Sadiq

Vice-Captain- Gulshan Jha

>Suggested Playing XI for NP-U19 vs KUW-U-19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Meet Bhavsar, Arjun Saud

Batters: Dev Khanal, Abdul Sadiq, Ethan Cheran

All-rounders: Gulshan Jha, Mirza Ahmed, Bibek Kumar Yadav

Bowlers: Tilak Bhandari, Henry Thomas, Sher Malla

>NP-U19 vs KUW-U-19 Probable XIs:

>Nepal U19: Gulshan Jha, Sher Malla, Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Saud (wk), Bivek Rana Magar, Santhosh Karki, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Gupta, Tilak Bhandari, Arjun Kumal, Dipesh Kandel

>Kuwait U19: Mohammad Bastaki, Muhammad Farooq, Meet Bhavsar, Abdul Sadiq, Ethan Cheran, Muhammad Ali, Jude Saldhana, Henry Thomas, Talha Hassan, Mirza Ahmed, Mohamad Raashiq

