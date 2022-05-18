NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 3rd T20I , May 19, 12:45 PM IST

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between Nepal Women and Uganda Women: Nepal Women and Uganda Women will play against each other for the third time in the five-match series. The game will be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday, May 19.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Nepal will have the last chance to make a comeback in the series on Thursday. Uganda cruised to a 12-run victory in the first T20 International. It was a good bowling performance by the team as Nepal were restricted to just 90 runs in their 20 overs.

The second match saw a nail-biting thriller between the two sides. Nepal put up good efforts but in the end, Uganda won the game by just one wicket. Rita Musamali was the star for the visitors as she helped them chase 102 runs on the penultimate ball of the match.

Advertisement

Uganda will be eyeing their third consecutive victory on Thursday to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Ahead of the match between Nepal Women and Uganda Women, here is everything you need to know:

NP-W vs UG-W Telecast

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women game will not be telecast in India.

NP-W vs UG-W Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NP-W vs UG-W Match Details

Nepal Women and Uganda Women will play at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 12:45 PM IST on May 19, Thursday.

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Janet Mbabazi

Vice-captain: Rubina Chhetry

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Awino

Batters: Rita Musamali, Dolly Bhatta, Rita Nyangendo

All-rounders: Rubina Chhetry, Indu Barma, Janet Mbabazi, Evelyn Anyipo

Bowlers: Concy Aweko, Kabita Kunwar, Sarah Akiteng

NP-W vs UG-W Probable XIs

Nepal Women: Asmina Karmacharya, Bindu Rawal, Jyoti Pandey (wk), Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry (c), Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Kunwar, Sabnam Rai, Apsari Begam, Kabita Joshi, Roma Thapa

Uganda Women: Phiona Kulume, Concy Aweko (c), Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Babirye, Janet Mbabazi, Franklin Najjumba, Evelyn Anyipo, Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here