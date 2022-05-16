NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Nepal Women and Uganda Women:

Uganda Women are touring Nepal for a five-match T20I series. All the games of the series will be conducted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The first T20 International between the two sides is scheduled to take place on May 16, Monday.

Nepal Women will be hoping for a better performance after a poor show in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2021. The team ended up at the third place on the points table after winning just three of their five league matches. Also, the team hasn’t played much matches in the recent past and thus the players can struggle with their form.

Coming to Uganda Women, they will also hope to find their way to victory. Uganda last featured in the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022. The tournament didn’t go as per the plan for the side as they lost all their six league matches.

Ahead of the match between Nepal Women and Uganda Women, here is everything you need to know:

NP-W vs UG-W Telecast

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women game will not be telecast in India.

NP-W vs UG-W Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NP-W vs UG-W Match Details

Nepal Women and Uganda Women will play at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur of Nepal at 12:45 PM IST on May 16, Monday.

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Evelyn Anipo

Vice-Captain - Indu Barma

Suggested Playing XI for NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kevin Awino

Batters: Indu Barma, Rita Musamali, Mamta Chaudhary, Leona Babirye

All-rounders: Rubina Chettry, Sarita Magar, Evelyn Anipo

Bowlers: Karuna Bhandari, Consylate Aweko, Patricia Malemikia

NP-W vs UG-W Probable XIs:

Nepal Women: Sarita Magar, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Suman Khatiwada, Sangita Rai, Karuna Bhandari, Rubina Chettry, Mamta Chaudhary, Hiranmayee Roy, Roma Thapa, Kabita Kunwar

Uganda Women: Evelyn Anipo, Janet Mbabazi, Leona Babirye, Kevin Awino, Susan Kakai, Sarah Akiteng, Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Patricia Malemikia, Jimia Mohammed, Rita Musamali, Naomi Bagenda

