NPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, December 09, 12:45 PM IST

>NPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between North 24-PGS Champs and Hooghly: North 24-PGS Champs from Group C will be facing Group B team Mindapore Heros in the second quarter-final of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. North 24-PGS Champs vs Hooghly encounter will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 09, Thursday.

North 24-PGS Champs enjoyed a dream ride during the group stage of the tournament. The team remained undefeated in the league as they won all their three matches. With 12 points, NPC topped the points table in Group C.

Hooghly, on the other hand, finished at second place in Group B standings. Hooghly won their first two games against GBM and UDK while their next two games were abandoned due to rain. From two victories and two canceled games, the team has 12 points to their name.

>Ahead of the match between North 24-PGS Champs and Hooghly; here is everything you need to know:

>NPC vs HOR Telecast

There will be no telecast of the NPC vs HOR match in India.

>NPC vs HOR Live Streaming

The North 24-PGS Champs vs Hooghly game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>NPC vs HOR Match Details

The NPC vs HOR contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 09, Thursday.

>NPC vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Sonu Narayan Naubagh

Vice-Captain: Sandipan Das SR

>Suggested Playing XI for NPC vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dipak Prasad, Suman Saha

Batters: Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das SR, Sonu Narayan Naubagh

All-rounders: Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Abhijit Mal

Bowlers: Rahul Basfore, Jahir Khan, Soumya Pakray

>NPC vs HOR Probable XIs:

>North 24-PGS Champs: Dipankar Halder, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Suman Saha (wk), Sandipan Das SR (c), Pankaj Shaw, Koushik Ghosh, Prosenjit Kr Das, Rahul Basfore, Vineet Maurya, Akhilesh Yadav, Uddipan Mukherjee

>Hooghly: Writam Porel, Sonu Narayan Naubagh, Pratik Bidyut Adhikary (wk), Dipak Prasad, Sachin Kumar Yadav, Arnab Nandi (c), Subhrajyoti Das, Abhijit Mal, Ravikant Singh, Soumya Pakray, Jahir Khan

