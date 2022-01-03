NS vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match, January 03, 06:30 PM IST

>NS vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters: Northern Strikers will lock horns with Southern Hitters in the second semi-final match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021. The knockout match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 06:30 PM IST on January 03, Monday.

Northern Strikers have done well in the tournament so far. They have won four out of their five league matches to collect nine points. They finished at second place in the points table. Southern Hitters, on the other hand, could win only one game from five matches while their two games were abandoned due to rain.

This will be the second time that the two teams will go up against each other in the T10 league. The first match resulted in Strikers thrashing Hitters by three runs. Batting first, Strikers scored 78 runs with Hakim Harisan scoring 41 runs. Chasing the total, Souther Hitters put up a good fight. The opening batter Syed Aziz hammered 41 runs to give a fine start to the team. However, in the end, they fell short of three runs as Northern Strikers bowlers held their nerves in a tricky run chase.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters; here is everything you need to know:

>NS vs SH Telecast

NS vs SH match will be not be telecasted in India.

>NS vs SH Live Streaming

The Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>NS vs SH Match Details

The Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 06:30 PM IST on January 03, Monday.

>NS vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Muhammad Gulraiz

Vice-Captain- Syed Aziz

>Suggested Playing XI for NS vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Hakim Harisan

Batters: Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Niroshan De Silva

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Nazril Rahman, Syed Aziz

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Shivnarin Rajaratnam

>NS vs SH Probable XIs:

Northern Strikers: Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Wahib Zada, Virandeep Singh (c), Muhammad Gulraiz, Mohammad Hakim Harisan (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Niroshan De Silva, Aimal Khan, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam

Southern Hitters: Sidharth Karthik, Muhammad Khairullah, Syed Aziz (c), Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafiz (wk), Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Dhivendran Mogan, A Yusof, Shankar Sathish, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Luqman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here