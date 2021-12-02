NSD vs MAW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, December 02, 08:45 AM IST

>NSD vs MAW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Nadia Super Dazzlers and Manbhum Warriors: The 19th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 will be played between Nadia Super Dazzlers and Manbhum Warriors at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal. The game will commence at 08:45 AM IST on December 02, Thursday.

Nadia Super Dazzlers will be playing their first match of the competition on Thursday. The team has picked up a good team for the tournament and they will rely more on their batters to take them to victory. Dazzlers will be expecting fine performances from their star players including Tanmoy Pramanick and Ayan Gupta to take them to the finish line.

Manbhum Warriors, on the other hand, will be laced with confidence and momentum as they will be coming after playing their first game against Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird. The team will be hoping to make good use of their experience to take an early lead in the tournament.

>Ahead of the match between Nadia Super Dazzlers and Manbhum Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>NSD vs MAW Telecast

There will be no telecast of the NSD vs MAW match in India.

>NSD vs MAW Live Streaming

The Nadia Super Dazzlers vs Manbhum Warriors game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

>NSD vs MAW Match Details

The Nadia Super Dazzlers vs Manbhum Warriors contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on December 02, Thursday.

>NSD vs MAW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ayan Gupta

Vice-Captain:Rana Adhikary

>Suggested Playing XI for NSD vs MAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bikash Kumar Das, Rakesh Dutta

Batters: Rana Adhikary, Amjad Khan, Ayan Gupta

All-rounders: Bishnu Bouri, Tanmoy Pramanick, Ankit Kumar Shaw

Bowlers: Rajkumar Pal, Bikram Gorain, SK Saddam Hussain

>NSD vs MAW Probable XIs:

>Nadia Super Dazzlers: Ayan Gupta, Tapan Koiri, Amit Santra, Arnab Sikdar, Arupkumar Saha, Atanu Debnath, Rajkumar Pal, Soumyajit Roy, Tanmoy Pramanick, Tanujit Acharjee, Rakesh Dutta

>Manbhum Warriors: Aniruddha Adhikary, Ankit Kumar Shaw, Bikash Kumar Das, Rana Adhikary, Amjad Khan, Bishnu Bouri, Asraful Ansary, Bikram Gorain, SK Saddam Hussain, Mustafa Ansar, Sourav Dey

