>NSD vs UDK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Nadia Super Dazzlers and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird: The Nadia Super Dazzlers (NSD) will lock horns with the Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird (UDK) in the 28th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground on Monday, December 6.

It is a crucial game for both Group B teams as the winner of this contest will advance to the quarter-final stage of the tournament. NSD have been consistent in this competition.With two wins and a no result, they are at the top spot in the group standings with 10 points. Meanwhile, UDK began their campaign with two back-back-wins, but a 29-run loss to Hooghly Rivers has left them desperate, needing a positive result in this game. The team is placed third in the standings with eight points to their name.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:45 PM IST.

>Ahead of the match between Nadia Super Dazzlers and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird; here is everything you need to know:

>NSD vs UDK Telecast

There will be no telecast of the NSD vs UDK match in India.

>NSD vs UDK Live Streaming

The Nadia Super Dazzlers vs Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

>NSD vs UDK Match Details

The Nadia Super Dazzlers vs Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on Monday, December 6.

>NSD vs UDK Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ayan Gupta

>Vice-captain: Rabi Sankar Prasad

>Suggested Playing XI for NSD vs UDK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Debasish Saha

>Batters: Ayan Gupta, Amit Santra, Aniket Jha, Rabi Sankar Prasad

>Allrounders: Arnab Sikdar, Satu Chowdhury, Bibek Das

>Bowlers: Raj Kumar Pal, Soumodip Bagchi, Narayan Rana

>NSD vs UDK Probable XIs

>Nadia Super Dazzlers: Soumyajit Roy, Arnab Sikdar, Amit Santra, Ayan Gupta, Tapan Koiri, Arupkumar Saha, Rakesh Dutta (WK), Raj Kumar Pal (C), Sanjoy Sadhukhan, Soumodip Bagchi, Susanta Das

>Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird: Aniket Jha, Debasish Saha (C), Satu Chowdhury, Rabi Sankar Prasad, Debayan Kiskoo, Arnab Mondal, Narayan Rana, Anup Sanyashi, Sandip Baishnab, Nabhnil Saha, Bibek Das

