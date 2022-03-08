NSSA vs NSA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 match 2 between N.S.S.A and Nirvana S.A: N.S.S.A will face Nirvana S.A in a Group A clash of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 kickstarts on Tuesday, March 8. The encounter between the two Group A teams will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 9 am IST onwards. Both N.S.S.A and Nirvana S.A have a decent squad to their name and thus fans are expected to witness a good contest on Tuesday.

N.S.S.A. have Dhrubendu Krishna Dasm Saurav Dey and Dhrubajyoti Das are among the players to watch out. As for Nirvana S.A, Dibash Hazarika, Siddartha Baruah, Rohit Rowniar and Kallol Bhuyan among others are are expected to play a crucial role to help the team flourish in the league.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between N.S.S.A and Nirvana S.A; here is everything you need to know:

NSSA vs NSA Telecast

The Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 matches will not be telecast in India.

NSSA vs NSA Live Streaming

The N.S.S.A vs Nirvana S.A game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NSSA vs NSA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati, on Tuesday, March 8. The game will kick-off at 9 am IST.

NSSA vs NSA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Siddartha Baruah

Vice-Captain: Dhrubendu Krishna Das

Suggested Playing XI for NSSA vs NSA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dhrubendu Krishna Das

Advertisement

Batters: Arijit Dutta, Monish Dey, Rahul Rajak, Kishan Rajak

All-rounders: Bijoy Deb, Siddartha Baruah, Jogeswar Bhumij

Bowlers: Bikash Chetri, Rahul Singh, Pawan Majhi

NSSA vs NSA Probable XIs:

N.S.S.A: Dhrubendu Krishna Das, Abishek Thakuri, Arijit Dutta, Monish Dey, Satyabrat Kumar, Bijoy Deb, Dipon Kumar Nath, Rahul Singh, Amanjit Daulagupu, Bikash Chetri, Uday Shankar Das

Nirvana S.A: Shraban Kumar Khound, Dipankar Borah, Kallol bhuyan, Dibash Hazarika, Rahul Rajak, Kishan Rajak, Jogeswar Bhumij, Aamir Noor Ali, Pawan Majhi, Ribach Chetry, Mintu Roy

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here