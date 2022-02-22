New South Wales vs Tasmania Dream11, NSW vs TAS Dream11 Latest Update, NSW vs TAS Dream11 Win, NSW vs TAS Dream11 App, NSW vs TAS Dream11 2021, NSW vs TAS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NSW vs TAS Dream11 Live Streaming

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 match between New South Wales and Tasmania:

New South Wales and Tasmania will lock horns in the 14th match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22. The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the North Sydney Oval at 09:05 am IST on February 23, Wednesday.

A riveting cricket battle awaits the cricket fans as both teams have experienced similar journeys in the One Day tournament. New South Wales and Tasmania have played in a total of three games each, winning two games each. South Wales are second while Tasmania are placed at the fourth position in the points table.

After their first game was washed out due to rain, New South Wales won their next two games against Victoria and Queensland. In both the games, the bowlers were the star performers as they conceded just 170 and 105 runs in 50 overs.

Speaking of Tasmania, they won their two games against Western Australia by four and five wickets respectively. However, the team ended up losing his second game at the hands of Queensland by 45 runs.

Ahead of the match between New South Wales and Tasmania; here is everything you need to know:

NSW vs TAS Telecast

New South Wales vs Tasmania game will not be telecasted in India

NSW vs TAS Live Streaming

The Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NSW vs TAS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the North Sydney Oval at 09:05 am IST on February 23, Wednesday

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Thomas Andrews

Vice-Captain- David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for NSW vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Peter Nevill, Matthew Wade

Batters: David Warner, Steven Smith, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Thomas Andrews

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott

NSW vs TAS Probable XIs:

New South Wales: Kurtis Patterson, Peter Nevill, David Warner, Steven Smith, Daniel Hughes, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Chris Tremain, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams

Tasmania: Matthew Wade, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Sam Rainbird, Gabe Bell, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Andrews, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

