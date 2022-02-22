New South Wales vs Tasmania Dream11, NSW vs TAS Dream11 Latest Update, NSW vs TAS Dream11 Win, NSW vs TAS Dream11 App, NSW vs TAS Dream11 2021, NSW vs TAS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NSW vs TAS Dream11 Live Streaming
NSW vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 match between New South Wales and Tasmania:
New South Wales and Tasmania will lock horns in the 14th match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22. The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the North Sydney Oval at 09:05 am IST on February 23, Wednesday.
A riveting cricket battle awaits the cricket fans as both teams have experienced similar journeys in the One Day tournament. New South Wales and Tasmania have played in a total of three games each, winning two games each. South Wales are second while Tasmania are placed at the fourth position in the points table.
After their first game was washed out due to rain, New South Wales won their next two games against Victoria and Queensland. In both the games, the bowlers were the star performers as they conceded just 170 and 105 runs in 50 overs.
Speaking of Tasmania, they won their two games against Western Australia by four and five wickets respectively. However, the team ended up losing his second game at the hands of Queensland by 45 runs.
Ahead of the match between New South Wales and Tasmania; here is everything you need to know:
NSW vs TAS Telecast
New South Wales vs Tasmania game will not be telecasted in India
NSW vs TAS Live Streaming
The Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
NSW vs TAS Match Details
The match will be hosted at the North Sydney Oval at 09:05 am IST on February 23, Wednesday
NSW vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Thomas Andrews
Vice-Captain- David Warner
Suggested Playing XI for NSW vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Peter Nevill, Matthew Wade
Batters: David Warner, Steven Smith, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell
All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Thomas Andrews
Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott
NSW vs TAS Probable XIs:
New South Wales: Kurtis Patterson, Peter Nevill, David Warner, Steven Smith, Daniel Hughes, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Chris Tremain, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams
Tasmania: Matthew Wade, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Sam Rainbird, Gabe Bell, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Andrews, Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here