NSW vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 match between New South Wales and Tasmania:

In the 15th match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22, New South Wales will lock horns with Tasmania. The high-profile will be hosted at the North Sydney Oval at 09:05 am IST on February 25, Friday. The two teams were scheduled to play against each other on Wednesday but the game was washed out due to rain.

New South Wales have played a total of four games in the 50-over tournament. They have won two games while their other two matches were washed out due to rain. Their last complete game came against Queensland where they chased a total of 105 runs to secure a win by five wickets.

With two victories, one loss, and one abandoned game, Tasmania are fourth in the points table. The club also enjoyed a victory in their most recent legal match by hammering Western Australia. Tasmania bowlers went for a lot of runs as they conceded 294 runs in their 50 overs.

However, the batters saved the day. The opener Ben McDermott played a brilliant knock of 133 runs to help his team chase the score within 48.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between New South Wales and Tasmania; here is everything you need to know:

NSW vs TAS Telecast

New South Wales vs Tasmania game will not be telecasted in India

NSW vs TAS Live Streaming

The Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NSW vs TAS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the North Sydney Oval at 09:05 am IST on February 25, Friday

NSW vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Steven Smith

Vice-Captain- Nathan Lyon

Suggested Playing XI for NSW vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Peter Nevill, Matthew Wade

Batters: David Warner, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, Steven Smith

All-rounders: Thomas Andrews, Moises Henriques

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon

NSW vs TAS Probable XIs:

New South Wales: Nathan Lyon, Chris Tremain, Kurtis Patterson, Peter Nevill, David Warner, Steven Smith, Daniel Hughes, Adam Zampa, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams

Tasmania: Matthew Wade, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Sam Rainbird, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Gabe Bell, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Andrews

