NSW vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2022-23 match between New South Wales and Victoria: New South Wales will be aiming for revenge when they will go one-on-one against Victoria in the 25th Sheffield Shield 2022-23 match from March 02 to March 05 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The first game between the two teams ended up with Victoria scoring a win by 69 runs. They dished out a supreme bowling performance by restricting the opposition to scores of 260 and 163 runs across two innings.

Speaking of their overall performance, New South Wales are currently at the bottom of the points table. The team has featured in a total of seven games so far and has lost three games while their remaining matches ended in a draw. They are coming into the Thursday game after losing to Queensland by five wickets.

With 31 points from three wins, two losses, and three draw games, Victoria are second in the standings. They are currently on a three-match winning streak with their most recent victory coming against South Australia by a massive 177 runs.

Ahead of the match between New South Wales and Victoria, here is everything you need to know:

NSW vs VCT Telecast

New South Wales vs Victoria game will not be telecasted in India.

NSW vs VCT Live Streaming

Sheffield Shield 2022-23 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

NSW vs VCT Match Details

NSW vs VCT match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 05:00 AM IST on March 02, Thursday.

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Will Sutherland

Vice-Captain - Daniel Hughes

Suggested Playing XI for NSW vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Marcus Harris

All-rounders: Will Sutherland, Moises Henriques, Jason Sangha, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Perry, Mitchell Perry

NSW vs VCT Probable XIs:

New South Wales: Ben Dwarshuis, Kurtis Patterson (c), Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, DR Sams, Hayden Kerr, M Gilkes, William Salzmann, Tanveer Sangha, Daniel Hughes, Jason Sangha

Victoria: Mitchell Perry, Cameron McClure, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Travis Dean, Marcus Harris, Matthew Short, Sam Harper (w), Fergus O Neill, Jon Holland, Campbell Kellaway, Will Sutherland (c)

