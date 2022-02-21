New South Wales Breakers vs ACT Meteors Dream11, NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Australia Women’s ODD 2021/22 Update, NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Win, NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 App, NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 2021, NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Live Streaming

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australia Women’s ODD 2021/22 match between New South Wales Breakers and ACT Meteors:

In the sixth match of the Australia Women’s ODD 2021/22, New South Wales Breakers will cross swords with ACT Meteors. The game will be conducted at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on February 22, Tuesday from 08:30 AM IST.

Both the teams are playing in the tournament after over a month and thus the players can take some time to get used to the playing conditions. Interestingly, their last game in the league came against each other only.

Advertisement

NSW Women were a better team last time as they recorded a win by a massive 207 runs. It was an excellent batting performance by New South Wales as they posted 260 runs. Rachael Haynes made headlines with her knock of 118 runs.

Chasing the total, ACT Meteord under-performed. The team ended up with only 53 runs. The loss pushed the franchise towards the bottom while New South Wales are enjoying their stay at the top.

Ahead of the match between New South Wales Breakers and ACT Meteors; here is everything you need to know:

>NSW-W vs AM-W Telecast

>NSW-W vs AM-W match will not telecast in India.

>NSW-W vs AM-W Live Streaming

>The New South Wales Breakers vs ACT Meteors game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Advertisement

>NSW-W vs AM-W Match Details

>The third One Day International between New South Wales Breakers and ACT Meteors will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on February 22, Tuesday from 08:30 AM IST.

>NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Katie Mack

>Vice-Captain- Alyssa Healy

>Suggested Playing XI for NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Advertisement

>Batters: Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield

>All-rounders: Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner

>Bowlers: Amy Yates, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Nicola Hancock

>NSW-W vs AM-W Probable XIs:

>New South Wales Breakers: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia Wilson, Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington, Sammy Jo Johnson, Emma Hughes, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Maitlan Brown

>ACT Meteors: Madelina Penna, Chloe Rafferty, Angela Reakes (c), Erica Kershaw, Alisha Bates, Zoe Cooke, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here