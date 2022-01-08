NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match, January 09, 04:30 AM IST

>NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between New South Wales Breakers Women and ACT Meteors Women: New South Wales Breakers Women will clash against ACT Meteors Women for the second time in the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22. The two teams are scheduled to play at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney at 04:30 AM IST on January 09, Sunday.

The first tie between New South Wales Breakers Women and ACT Meteors Women saw New South Wales securing a victory by a massive 207 runs. Batting first, New South Wales were brilliant with the willow. The team posted 260 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Chasing the total, ACT Meteors were restricted to only 53 runs.

The massive loss must have hammered ACT Meteors Women’s confidence. The team will hope to cause a turnaround on Sunday against the same opposition. With no points, the franchise is sitting at last place in the points table.

New South Wales Breakers Women, on the other hand, are undefeated in the league so far. The team has won all their three matches so far to occupy first place in the points table.

>Ahead of the match between New South Wales Breakers Women and ACT Meteors Women; here is everything you need to know:

>NSW-W vs AM-W Telecast

The NSW-W vs AM-W match will not be telecasted in India.

>NSW-W vs AM-W Live Streaming

The New South Wales Breakers Women vs ACT Meteors Women fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>NSW-W vs AM-W Match Details

The NSW-W vs AM-W match will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney at 04:30 AM IST on January 09, Sunday.

>NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alyssa Healy

Vice-Captain- Katie Mack

>Suggested Playing XI for NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Amy Yates, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Nicola Hancock

>NSW-W vs AM-W Probable XIs:

New South Wales Breakers Women: Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia Wilson, Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Maitlan Brown, Sammy Jo Johnson, Emma Hughes, Hannah Darlington

ACT Meteors Women: Carly Leeson, Katie Mack, Angela Reakes (c), Erica Kershaw, Alisha Bates, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Erin Osborne, Madelina Penna, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Yates

