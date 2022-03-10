NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between New South Wales Breakers Women and Western Australia Women: In the 17th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22, New South Wales Breakers Women will cross swords with Western Australia Women. The game will be conducted at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on March 11, Friday from 04:30 AM IST. New South Wales Breakers Women and Western Australia Women are enjoying contrasting journeys in the tournament.

New South Wales Breakers Women are placed at the top of the points table. They have won three out of five league matches to collect 17 points. They haven’t played a full game of cricket since their last two matches. Breaker’s two matches against ACT Meteors and South Australia were suspended due to persistent rainfall.

As far as Western Australia Women are concerned, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They are still searching for their first victory. Western Australia lost the first three games while their last match against Victoria was washed out. The team needs to improve its performance with the willow to move up the points table.

Ahead of the match between New South Wales Breakers Women and Western Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

NSW-W vs WA-W Telecast

NSW-W vs WA-W match will not telecast in India.

NSW-W vs WA-W Live Streaming

The New South Wales Breakers Women vs Western Australia Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NSW-W vs WA-W Match Details

The third One Day International between New South Wales Breakers Women and Western Australia Women will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on March 11, Friday from 04:30 AM IST.

NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ashleigh Gardner

Vice-Captain- Mathilda Carmichael

Suggested Playing XI for NSW-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Maddy Darke

Batters: Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Taneale Peschel,

NSW-W vs WA-W Probable XIs:

New South Wales Breakers Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia Wilson, Erin Burns, Sammy Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Maitlan Brown, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington, Emma Hughes, Ashleigh Gardner

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day, Maddy Darke(wk), Mathilda Carmichael, Molly Healy, Georgia Wyllie, Charis Bekker, Jacquie Naidoo, Amy Edgar, Taneale Peschel, Poppy Stockwell

