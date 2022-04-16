NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters:

An exciting battle of cricket awaits the cricket fans in the Spice Isle T10 2022 as two formidable sides namely Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters will be locking horns with each other on Saturday. Both the teams have performed exceptionally well in the league.

Nutmeg Warriors are occupying the pole position in the points table. They have won as many as seven league games while losing just one match. Warriors’ most recent victory in the T10 extravaganza came in their last game against Clove Challengers by six wickets. It was a fine batting performance by the team as they chased 129 runs within 18.5 overs.

On the other hand, Bay Leaf Blasters have lost from their eight league matches. They are second in the standings with 12 points under their belt. Blasters also defeated Clove Challengers in their last game by nine runs. Devon Smith was the hero for the team as he smacked 48 runs off 29 balls.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters, here is everything you need to know:

NW vs BLB Telecast

Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters game will not be telecast in India

NW vs BLB Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NW vs BLB Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 09:15 PM IST on April 16, Saturday.

NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kavem Hodge

Vice-Captain - Devon Smith

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Benjamin Wavel

Batters: Seandell Regis, Devon Smith, Jerlani Robinson

All-rounders: Sheldon Joseph, Keron Cottoy, Kavem Hodge

Bowlers: Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

NW vs BLB Probable XIs:

Nutmeg Warriors: Haston Jackson, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Darel Cyrus, Sheldon Joseph, Isaiah Simon, Alex Moses, Donald McDonald, Keron Cottoy

Bay Leaf Blasters: Sherman Lewis, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Clint Croney, Amikel Dubissette, Nelon Pascal, Alvin Ramnauth, Jerlani Robinson, Kavem Hodge

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here