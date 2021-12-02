NW vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 match 29, December 2, 7:30 pm IST

>NW vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 match between Northern Warriors and Bangla Tigers: The 29th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 will be played between Northern Warriors and Bangla Tigers on Thursday, December 2. The match will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm IST.

Northern Warriors have so far registered just two wins from nine matches and are at fifth place with four points. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers have five wins from the same number of games and they sit a spot above at fourth with 10 points to their name.

The Warriors are out of the tournament and this will be a dead rubber contest for Rovman Powell and Co. The Tigers also cannot reach the top two even if they win today’s encounter but will have a chance to play in an eliminator match.

Ahead of the match between Northern Warriors and Bangla Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>NW vs BT Telecast

The match will be telecasted at Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

>NW vs BT Live Streaming

The Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>NW vs BT Match Details

Northern Warriors will square off against Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, December 2. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

>NW vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Moeen Ali

>Vice-Captain: Hazratullah Zazai

>Suggested Playing XI for NW vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis

>Batters: Faf du Plessis, Rovman Powell, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jaques

>All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ben Howell

NW vs BT Probable XIs:

Northern Warriors: Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Kennar Lewis, Upul Tharanga (WK), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Oshane Thomas, Rayad Emrit, Yo Mahesh, Imran Tahir

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacques, Faf du Plessis (C), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (WK), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood and Vishnu Sukumaran

