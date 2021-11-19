>NW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls: The 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league is all set to begin from November 19 with a fixture between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls. The tournament will continue for a period of two weeks with the final of the championship scheduled on December 4, 2021. All 35 matches will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Northern Warriors will start the Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 tournament as overwhelming favorites. Warriors can be easily considered as the best team of the T10 competition as they have lifted the trophy two out of four times. The defending champions won last year’s title after defeating Delhi Bulls by eight wickets.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, will be hoping to take revenge for their loss in the final of the previous edition. Led by West Indies star Dwayne Bravo, Bulls have the services of players like Mohammad Hafeez, Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, and Eoin Morgan.

Ahead of the match between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls; here is everything you need to know:

>NW vs DB Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the match live in India.

>NW vs DB Live Streaming

The Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>NW vs DB Match Details

Northern Warriors will go up against Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm IST on November 19, Friday.

>NW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain- Chris Jordan

>Suggested Playing XI for NW vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Upul Tharanga, Rilee Rossouw, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Chris Jordan

>NW vs DB Probable XIs:

Northern Warriors: Upul Tharanga, Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Ross Whiteley, Rayad Emrit, Chris Jordan ©, Samit Patel, Mark Watt, Imran Tahir

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Gulbadin Naib, Jaskaran Malhotra (WK), Dwayne Bravo ©, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein

