NW vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Nutmeg Warriors and Ginger Generals: Defending champions Nutmeg Warriors will be aiming for another comprehensive win when they lock horns with the Ginger Generals in Spice Isle T10 2022 fixture on Friday. The game will be hosted at the National Cricket Stadium, St. George at 12:00 am IST.

The reigning champions kicked off their title defence with back-to-back victories. The Warriors first defeated the Saffron Strikers by 34-runs, followed by a massive nine-wicket victory over the Bay Leaf Blasters. Team-NW will be keen to recreate a similar result and strengthen their hold of the top spot.

The Ginger Generals, also had a good start to the season. They beat the Cinnamon Pacers by eight wickets by D/L method and will be aiming to beat an in-form Nutmeg Warriors here on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Nutmeg Warriors and Ginger Generals; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs GG Telecast

Nutmeg Warriors vs Ginger Generals game will not be telecast in India.

NW vs GG Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NW vs GG Match Details

The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George, on Friday, April 8 at 12:00 am IST.

NW vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Fletcher

Vice-Captain: Keron Cottoy

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Benjamin Wavel

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Seandell Regis, Kimani Melius

Allrounders: Sheldon Joseph, Akeem Alexis, Johann Jeremiah, Keron Cottoy

Bowlers: Darel Cyrus, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus

NW vs GG Probable XIs

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Seandell Regis, Keron Cottoy, Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel (WK), Donald McDonald, Keishon Mitchell, Sheldon Joseph, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Alex Moses

Ginger Generals: Kimani Melius, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (C), Mc Donald Daniel, Charles Reynold, Samuel Charles (WK), Edward Larry, George Keone, Kimo Peters, Redhead Nicklaus, Adrian Thomas

