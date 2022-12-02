NW vs MSA Dream11 Prediction And Live Streaming: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army, Abu Dhabi T10 2022, December 2

Morrisville Samp Army will be eager to gain some momentum for the playoffs when they will square off against Northern Warriors. Morrisville have qualified for the playoffs with four wins and two losses. With eight points, the team is fourth in the standings.

The team is coming into the Friday match after defeating Deccan Gladiators in the last game. Morrisville Samp Army scored 126 runs in the first innings owing to a fifty by the opening batter Johnson Charles. Chasing the score, MSA bowlers restricted Gladiators to 107 runs, and the team cruised to a win by 19 runs.

On the other hand, Northern Warriors will be playing their last match of the T10 League 2022 on Friday. The team is currently fifth in the standings with four points from two wins and four losses. The Warriors failed to make an impact in their last match as they lost to New York Strikers by five wickets. It was an unfortunate defeat for the Warriors as the Strikers chased the target of 144 runs on the last ball of the game.

Ahead of the match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army, here is all you need to know:

When will the T10 match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army be played?

The match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army will be played on December 2.

Where will the T10 match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army be played?

The match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the T10 match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army begin?

The match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army will begin at 07:45 pm IST on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army?

The match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the T10 match between the Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army live streaming?

The match between Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Miller

Vice-captain: Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis, Johnson Charles

Batters: Adam Lyth, Usman Khan, David Miller, Rovman Powell

Allrounders: Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza

Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Junaid Siddique, Kennar Lewis (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Reece Topley, Usman Khan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Irfan, Isuru Udana, Wayne Parnell, Adam Lyth

Morrisville Samp Army: George Garton, Anrich Nortje, Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Karim Janat

