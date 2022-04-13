NW vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Nutmeg Warriors and Saffron Strikers: Table-toppers Nutmeg Warriors will clash with Saffron Strikers in the first Thursday game at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s. Warriors have done a commendable job in the league so far and they are one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

Their only loss in the competition came against Ginger Generals by 51 runs. The team is on a two-match winning streak as they outplayed Clove Challengers and Cinnamon Pacers by five wickets and 30 runs respectively.

On the other hand, Saffron Strikers are occupying fourth place with three losses and as many wins. The team needs to find their way back to the winning ways as they lost their last game to Clove Challengers by 24 runs. The team ended up with only 81 runs while chasing 106.

Ahead of the match between Nutmeg Warriors and Saffron Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs SS Telecast

Nutmeg Warriors vs Saffron Strikers game will not be telecast in India.

NW vs SS Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NW vs SS Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 12:00 AM IST on April 14, Thursday.

NW vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sheon Andrew

Vice-Captain - Dillon Douglas

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Benjamin Wavel, Lendon Lawrence

Batters: Dillon Douglas, Jevon Andrew, Seandell Regis

All-rounders: Ryan John, Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph

Bowlers: Darius Martin, Darel Cyrus, Kem Charles

NW vs SS Probable XIs:

Nutmeg Warriors: Benjamin Wavel (wk), Keron Cottoy, Haston Jackson, Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Donald McDonald, Darel Cyrus, Sheldon Joseph, Seandell Regis, Isaiah Simon, Alex Moses

Saffron Strikers: Darius Martin, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Heron Campbell, Dillon Douglas, Nicoby John, Levanghn Lewis, Josh Thomas, Jevon Andrew, Mickel Joseph, Kem Charles, Ryan John (c)

