NW vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Nutmeg Warriors and Saffron Strikers:

Nutmeg Warriors (NW) take on Saffron Strikers (SS) in the second match of the Spice Isle T10 2022 at the St. George’s Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday, April 6. Despite making it to the final four by their skin of teeth, the Warriors beat Cinnamon Pacers in the summit clash by 19 runs to become the inaugural champions. They are all set to defend the title this year.

Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, also had an excellent campaign in the league stage last year where they finished at the top of the standings.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Nutmeg Warriors and Saffron Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs SS Telecast

Nutmeg Warriors vs Saffron Strikers game will not be telecast in India

NW vs SS Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

NW vs SS Match Details

The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George’s, Grenada on Tuesday, April 6 at 12:00 AM IST.

NW vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Seandell Regis

Vice-Captain: Lendon Lawrence

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Lendon Lawrence

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Dillon Douglas, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis

All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Kenneth Dember

Bowlers: Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Darel Cyrus

NW vs SS Probable XIs:

Advertisement

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Seandell Regis, Donald McDonald, Benjamin Wavel (WK), Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph, Akeem Alexis, Darel Cyrus, Alex Moses, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (WK), Dillon Douglas, Jelani George, Clint Chasteau, Nicoby John, Kenneth Dember, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Levanghn Lewis or Kem Charles

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here