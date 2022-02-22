NWD vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between North West Dragons and Titans: In the 25th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, North West Dragons will have a go at Titans. The battle between the two sides will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 01:30 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

North West Dragons need to win both their upcoming matches to stand a chance of making it to the next round of the competition. At present, they are occupying fifth place in the points table with two wins and three losses. Dragons are on a three-match losing streak while their most recent loss came against Dolphins by seven wickets.

North West should make amends in their batting line-up to ensure victory in the Tuesday match. On the contrary, Titans have already qualified for the semi-finals. The team is in a surreal form in the tournament as they won their last five games. They will now just hope to win their league match to continue the momentum for the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between North West Dragons and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

NWD vs TIT Telecast

NWD vs TIT match will not be telecast in India.

NWD vs TIT Live Streaming

The North West Dragons vs Titans game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NWD vs TIT Match Details

The North West Dragons vs Titans contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 01:30 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

NWD vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nicky van der Bergh

Vice-Captain- Dewald Brevis

Suggested Playing XI for NWD vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicky van der Bergh

Batters: Theunis de Bruyn, Wesley Marshall, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy

Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, Junior Dala, Caleb Seleka

NWD vs TIT Probable XIs:

North West Dragons: Wesley Marshall, Tahir Isaacs, Nicky van der Bergh (wk), Delano Potgieter, Nono Pongolo (c), Ndumiso Mvelase, Eldred Hawken, Caleb Seleka, Johannes Diseko, Senuran Muthusamy, Dwaine Pretorius

Titans: Quinton de Kock (wk), Theunis de Bruyn (c), Dewald Brevis, Heinrich Klaasen, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavan Ferreira

