NWD vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between North West Dragons and Western Province: Cricket South Africa is all set to kickstart a domestic 50-over competition in the form of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. The competition will get underway from March 11 with as many as eight teams namely Dolphins, Lions, Knights, Warriors, Titans, North West, Rocks, and Western Province.

The curtain-raiser of the competition will be played between North West and Western Province at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 4:30 pm IST on March 11, Friday. Both the teams can take some time to warm up to the 50-over format as they have been playing T20 and Test format lately.

North West Dragons and Western Province are coming after playing in the longest format of the game against each other. The match saw the domination by Western Province as they scored a big win by an innings and 132 runs.

Ahead of the match between North West Dragons and Western Province; here is everything you need to know:

NWD vs WEP Telecast

North West Dragons vs Western Province game will not be telecast in India.

NWD vs WEP Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NWD vs WEP Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 4:30 pm IST on March 11, Friday.

NWD vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: George Linde

Vice-Captain: Heino Kuhn

Suggested Playing XI for NWD vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nicky van den Bergh

Batters: Wesley Marshall, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Heino Kuhn

All-rounders: Ndumiso Mvelase, George Linde

Bowlers: Chad Classen, Caleb Seleka, Junaid Dawood, Aviwe Mgijima

NWD vs WEP Probable XIs

North West Dragons: Nicky van den Bergh, Wesley Marshall, Heino Kuhn, Nono Pongolo, Ndumiso Mvelase, Chad Classen, Caleb Seleka, Johannes Diseko, Lesego Senokwane, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter

Western Province: Aviwe Mgijima, Kyle Simmonds, Dane Vilas, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Gavin Kaplan, Mohammed Yaseen Vallie, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, George Linde

