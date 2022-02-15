>NWD vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between North West Dragons and Western Province: In the 16th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, North West Dragons will have a go at Western Province. The battle between the two sides will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 6:00 pm IST on February 15, Tuesday.

North West Dragons and Western Province have delivered some splendid performances in the tournament so far. Therefore, fans can expect another good brand of cricket on Tuesday. North West Dragons started their journey with two back-to-back wins against Lions and Knights.

The team was set to take their winning streak to three but they lost their last game to Rocks. It was a close encounter but Dragons lost the Super Over. Just like North West, Western Province will also be riding on confidence. They are currently atop the standings with wins in all three league games. Province’s most recent encounter in the tournament came against Lions by five wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between North West Dragons and Western Province; here is everything you need to know:

>NWD vs WEP Telecast

NWD vs WEP match will not be telecast in India.

>NWD vs WEP Live Streaming

The North West Dragons vs Western Province game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>NWD vs WEP Match Details

The North West Dragons vs Western Province contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 6:00 pm IST on February 15, Tuesday.

>NWD vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Wayne Parnell

Advertisement

>Vice-Captain: Dane Vilas

>Suggested Playing XI for NWD vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Dane Vilas, Gavin Kaplan

>Batters: Wesley Marshall, Aviwe Mgijima, Tony de Zorzi

>Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell

>Bowlers: Beuran Hendricks, Caleb Seleka, Junaid Dawood

>NWD vs WEP Probable XIs

>North West Dragons: Caleb Seleka, Nicky van den Bergh (c & wk), Wesley Marshall, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Duan Jansen, Nono Pongolo, Johannes Diseko, Chad Classen, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy

>Western Province: Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Yaseen Vallie, Gavin Kaplan, Aviwe Mgijima, Wayne Parnell (c), Beuran Hendricks, Mihlali Mpongwana, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Dane Vilas (wk), Junaid Dawood

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here