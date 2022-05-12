NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 match between North Western Warriors and Northern Knights: Northern Knight will be playing their second Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 game against Northern Knights. Bready Cricket Club will host the two teams on May 12, Thursday, from 3:15 PM IST.

Both North Western Warriors and Northern Knights failed to make an impact in their first match of the 50-over competition. The two teams will be thus hoping for redemption on Thursday to get off the mark in the points tally.

North Western Warriors lost their opening game to Leinster Lightning by seven wickets. The team was disappointed by the batters as they scored only 185 runs in their 50 overs. William Porterfield was the only positive for the team as he played a good knock of 44 runs. Warriors will hope for William to continue his exploits with the bat while the other players also need to step up.

Coming to Northern Knights, their first defeat in the competition came against Munster Reds. Knights gave a tough fight to the Reds by posting 248 runs on the scoreboard. The team needs to continue the good performance to score their first win on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between North Western Warriors and Northern Knights, here is everything you need to know:

NWW vs NK Telecast

North Western Warriors vs Northern Knights game will not be telecast in India.

NWW vs NK Live Streaming

The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NWW vs NK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Bready Cricket Club in Ireland at 3:15 PM IST on May 12, Thursday.

NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain - William Porterfield

Suggested Playing XI for NWW vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Max Burton

Batters: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Jeremy Lawlor, James McCollum

All-rounders: Ruhan Pretorius, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys

Bowlers: Matthew Foster, Mark Adair, Ryan MacBeth

NWW vs NK Probable XIs:

North Western Warriors: Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny(wk), William Porterfield, Andy McBrine(c), William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Ryan MacBeth, Conor Olphert, Graham Kennedy, Scott MacBeth

Northern Knights: James McCollum, Max Burton(wk), Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Ross Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Manley, Mark Adair (c), Matthew Foster, Paul Stirling, Ruhan Pretorius

