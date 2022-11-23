NYS vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers, November 23, Abu Dhabi T10 2022

NYS vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Captain: The New York Strikers and Bangla Tigers will face off in the inaugural game of the Abu Dhabi T10 league this season. Both line-ups include some seasoned players, which promises to make an exciting contest to watch.

The NYS team have some big hitters like Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan in their team along with a formidable bowling department consisting of the likes of Ravi Rampaul and Wahab Riaz. Andre Fletcher can also be a game-changer with his astute batting skills and big-hitting abilities.

The Bangla tigers also have match winners with Shakib Al Hasan being their main star. Apart from him, the team also has Mohammad Amir who can contribute with the ball and Hazratullah Zazai, who has proven his worth in the T10 format on several occasions.

The New York Tigers will be making their debut in the Abu Dhabi T10 league with this match. Fans can expect some batting fireworks in the match/

Ahead of the match between New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

NYS vs BT Telecast

The NYS vs BT match will be telecast on Sports18 Khel and Colors Cineplex.

NYS vs BT Live Streaming

This match can be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

NYS vs BT Match Details

The NYS vs BT match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 23, at 5:30 PM IST.

NYS vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan

Suggested Playing XI for NYS vs BT Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Azam Khan

Batters: Paul Stirling, Hazratullah Zazai, Eoin Morgan

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hassan, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Ravi Rampaul, Wahab Riaz

New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers Captain Possible XIs

New York Strikers Predicted Line-up: Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Kieron Pollard(C), Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams, AJ Hosein

Bangla Tigers Predicted Line-up: Evin Lewis, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Rohan Mustafa, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Jake Ball

