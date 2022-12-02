NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi, December 2

Team Abu Dhabi and New York Strikers will square off in a riveting encounter of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on December 2. Both teams are in red-hot form and the match promises to be a thrilling affair.

While New York Strikers are on a five-match winning streak, Team Abu Dhabi have put together four wins on the trot. But Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers will be the favourites considering their star-studded line-up. Pollard is a T20 specialist and the likes of Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, and Azam Khan can turn the complexion of the game within one over.

However, New York Strikers should take Team Abu Dhabi for granted at their own risk. Team Abu Dhabi have a formidable bowling line-up which includes Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Rashid and Andrew Tye. Moreover, Abu Dhabi’s skipper Chris Lynn showcased his big-hitting abilities against Bangla Tigers on Thursday. Though this match will likely be decided on who wins the battle between New York Strikers batters and Team Abu Dhabi bowlers.

Ahead of the match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi, here is all you need to know:

When will the T10 match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi be played?

The match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi will be played on December 2.

Where will the T10 match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi be played?

The match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the T10 match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi begin?

The match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi will begin at 10:00 pm IST on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi?

The match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T10 match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi?

The match between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chris Lynn

Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan

Suggested Dream11 for New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Chris Lynn, Brandon King, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling

Allrounders: Stuart Binny, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Andrew Tye, Akeal Hosein

New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi Predicted Playing XIs

New York Strikers: Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Kieron Pollard (C), Jordan Thompson, Stuart Binny, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Matiullah Khan

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Lynn (C), Brandon King, James Vince, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Fabian Allen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Andrew Tye, David Payne

