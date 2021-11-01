‘NZ Virtually Ensured we Won’t Make it to Next Stage’: Laxman, Sehwag & Others React to India’s Disappointing Loss

In what turned out to be another disappointment for all the Indian cricket fans, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team experienced their second straight defeat on Saturday in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Kane Williamson-led New Zealand defeated the men in Blue with 8 wickets in Dubai to win their first Super 12 game in the ongoing tournament.

After losing against Pakistan by 10 wickets, Team India was expected to make a strong comeback against New Zealand in order to keep their chances of making it to the semi-finals alive. But yet another dismal show has made them dependent on the other Group 2 match results.

After losing the toss, Kohli and his men were supposed to put a heroic batting performance to challenge the Kiwis. But they couldn’t. The New Zealand bowlers restricted India to a paltry 110, with Ravindra Jadeja being the top scorer with 26 not out off 19 balls. In reply, the Black Caps chased down the target with 33 balls to spare.

Reactions begin to pour in on social media right after Williamson scored the winning run in the 15th over of New Zealand’s chase. People from the cricket fraternity blasted team India for their half-hearted performance.

Here's what they said:

India skipper Kohli termed his team’s capitulation as ‘bizarre’. He minced no words in analysing the humiliating defeat and admitted that the unit wasn’t ‘brave’ enough in the game.

“Quite bizarre. I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball. Didn’t have much to defend but we weren’t brave when we walked out to field. When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations - not just from fans, but players as well," he added.

