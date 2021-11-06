>NZ vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan: New Zealand and Afghanistan will lock horns in Match 40 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, November 7 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. New Zealand come into this match on the back of a three-match winning streak after they lost their first game against Pakistan.

The Kiwis need a victory to help them book their slot in the semi-final while a loss will certainly knock them out of the competition due to their inferior net run rate compared to Afghanistan and India. Afghanistan, who are placed fourth on the points table, have also to win this match after they lost their last game by 66 runs at the hands of the Indian team.

Advertisement

A lot of Indian cricket fans will be keenly observing this match as Afghanistan’s win will certainly bolster India’s chances of sneaking into the top four.

>Ahead of this crucial match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan, here is everything you need to know about the match:

>NZ vs AFG Telecast

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

>NZ vs AFG Live Streaming

The match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>NZ vs AFG Match Details

New Zealand will be up against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 03:30 PM IST on November 07, Sunday.

>NZ vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Trent Boult

Vice-Captain- Rashid Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway

Batters: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq

>NZ vs AFG Probable XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here