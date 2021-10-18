New Zealand vs Australia Dream11, NZ vs AUS Dream11 Latest Update, NZ vs AUS Dream11 Win, NZ vs AUS Dream11 App, NZ vs AUS Dream11 2021, NZ vs AUS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NZ vs AUS Dream11 Live Streaming

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up between New Zealand and Australia:

In the upcoming warm-up game for the ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand will be taking on Australia. The game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi on October 18, Monday at 07:30 PM IST. New Zealand and Australia are prime contenders for winning the T20 Cup. Therefore, the fans can expect a cracker of a game on Monday.

New Zealand didn’t enjoy an ideal run in their last T20I series. The team lost the five-match series against Bangladesh by 3-2. The Black Caps won’t be much affected by the loss since they had fielded their second-string team against the Men in Red and Green. Led by Kane Williamson, the Kiwis are likely to play their best team to get accustomed to the playing conditions.

Australia also lost their last T20I series against Bangladesh by 4-1. The Aaron Finch-led side will thus fancy winning the warm-up game on Monday to gain some momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs AUS Telecast

Star Sports will be telecasting the match in India.

NZ vs AUS Live Streaming

The NZ vs AUS game will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

NZ vs AUS Match Details

New Zealand and Australia will play against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi on October 18, Monday at 07:30 PM IST.

>NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Kane Williamson

>Vice-Captain- Glenn Maxwell

>Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade

>Batters: Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway

>All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Mitchell Marsh

>Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult

>NZ vs AUS Probable XIs:

New Zealand: James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert

Australia: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch, David Warner

