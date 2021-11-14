NZ vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh Smashes Fastest Fifty in Men's T20 World Cup Final History

In the summit clash against New Zealand, Australia’s Mitchell Marsh scored the fastest fifty in the men’s T20 World Cup final’s history. Marsh slammed an astonishing fifty in just 31 balls as he surpassed Kane Williamson who also achieved the feat in the same clash, by hitting it on 32 balls in the first innings. Marsh, who came out to bat at number 3 after skipper Aaron Finch’s early dismissal, batted with an offensive approach from the word go.

Before Sunday’s finale, the record belonged to Sri Lanka’s legendary batter Kumar Sangakkara and England’s Joe Root - 33 balls. Sangakkara smashed the fifty in the 2009 final against Pakistan at Lord’s. However, his efforts went in vain as Pakistan won the summit clash. While, the Englishman hit it against Australia in the 2010’s epic finale and played a monumental role in England’s maiden T20 World Cup triumph.

Marsh shared a crucial 92-run stand with opener David Warner to put Australia ahead in the chase. Warner also smashed 53 runs as his innings was laced with 3 sixes and 4 fours. The southpaw failed to achieve the milestone which Marsh managed to as he completed his fifty in 34 balls.

Marsh and Warner didn’t allow any New Zealand bowlers to settle on the Dubai track as he took charge over almost everyone from the Kiwi attack. However, Trent Boult castled Warner which pulled him back to become the leading run-scorer of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He finished the tournament with 289 runs in 7 matches, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam topped the list with 303 runs in 6 games.

Earlier in the final on Sunday, Williamson played a captain’s knock of 85 to guide New Zealand to a challenging 172 for four.

Williamson, who was dropped on 21, started cautiously but once settled took on the opposition bowling to reach his first half-century of the tournament.

He finished with 10 fours and three sixes in his 48-ball blitz to lift New Zealand from 57-1 in 10 overs after being invited to bat first.

